Ex-Wigan Warriors and current England head coach Shaun Wane identified as one of five-man shortlist to take over at South Sydney Rabbitohs

FORMER Wigan Warriors and current England head coach Shaun Wane has been identified as one of a five-man shortlist to take over at the beleaguered South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The Redfern club parted ways with head coach Jason Demetriou following a run of disastrous results that has seen the Rabbitohs prop up the rest of the NRL ladder with just one win from their opening seven games.

Now, of course, Souths are planning to launch a search for their new boss as assistant coach Ben Hornby takes the reins until the end of the 2024 NRL season.

Ex-Rabbitohs boss Wayne Bennett has been sensationally linked with a return to the club where he won a Grand Final, whilst Wane is another on that list created by the Sydney Morning Herald.

Also on that list is another former Warriors boss in the shape of Michael Maguire, who won a Super League Grand Final and a Challenge Cup whilst at Wigan in the early 2010s.

Michael Cheika, Steve McNamara and Justin Holbrook are the other three names to have been put forward in what is set to be an interesting hunt for a new head coach.

