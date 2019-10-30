The weekend’s Student Representative trial venues confirmed

The Rugby Football League has released details of the six grounds at which Regional Trials will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

Details are:

NORTH EAST: Saturday 2 November (10.30am to 12.30pm). At Northumbria University, Coach Lane Campus, East Coach Lane, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE7 7XA

YORKSHIRE: Sunday 3 November (2.00pm to 4.00pm). At Leeds Rugby Academy, Kirkstall, Leeds, LS5 3BW.

NORTH WEST: Saturday 2 November (11.30am to 1.00pm). At Cadishead Rhinos, Lord’s St, Cadishead, Manchester M44 5EH

MIDLANDS: Sunday 3 November (10.00am to 11.30pm). At University of Leicester, Stoughton Road Playing Fields, Leicester, LE2 4FS

SOUTH EAST: Saturday 2 November (10am to 11.30am). At Main Campus Training Pitch, Sport St Mary’s, St Mary’s University, Waldegrave Road, TW1 4SX

SOUTH WEST: Sunday 3 November (12.00pm to 1.30pm). At Old Sulians RUFC, Lansdown Road, Bath, BA1 9BH

Players who most impress will be selected for trial matches at the University of Birmingham on Saturday 30 November, when Midlands will play South East, North East will take on South West and Yorkshire meet North West.

North will subsequently meet South in the last stage of the selection process for the England Universities side.

Students wishing to register for this weekend’s trials should visit https://englandunisrl.wufoo.com/forms/q110jeyh1pt0zfu/ following which they will be contacted by a member of their region’s coaching and management team.

“As expected, we’ve had some great numbers signing for the trials”, said Adam Hughes, RFL Education Manager.

“The regional teams will shortly be getting in touch with players to make arrangements for the trials and we’re excited to see what the players have to offer for the national side.”

“I’d like to encourage players who want to trial to make sure they are signed so that the regional management teams can get in touch with them so that they have all the details they need.”