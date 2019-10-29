Toronto consider four dual-registration options

Toronto Wolfpack has received enquiries from four clubs about a potential dual-registration agreement.

Bradford Bulls, Widnes Vikings, Newcastle Thunder and London Skolars are all keen to partner with the Wolfpack next season following their promotion to Super League.

The club is now exploring the merits of a partnership with each club before making a final decision.

Since their inception, Toronto have run with a relatively small squad, with Brian McDermott’s squad consisting of just 23 players.

However, the club Toronto eventually decided to pair with will benefit from earning the services of players with a strong reputation.