The Who set to perform at Hull KR’s Craven Park

WORLD-FAMOUS band The Who are set to perform at Hull KR’s Craven Park in July.

Kicking off the tour in East Hull on July 6th, the legendary rock band The Who has announced a UK tour which will see the band performing with a full orchestra each night.

Shows from 6th-23rd July will see The Who perform in Hull, Edinburgh, London, Derby, Badminton, Durham, St Helens and Brighton.

The 2023 UK tour will feature THE WHO’s full live band comprised of guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, second keyboardist Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls, along with orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder.

Performing with The Who and an orchestra had been a long-held ambition for singer Roger Daltrey, who said: “Having not toured the UK for six years, it’s great that at this time of our careers we have the chance to go to places that are not on the usual touring map, as well as the other cities across the country that we haven’t been to for decades, will make this very special for me.

“This opportunity will give our UK Who fans the chance to hear our current show, which, with the addition of an orchestra, takes our music to new heights.”

Pete Townshend said: “Roger initially christened this tour with an orchestra ‘Moving On!’ I love it. It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways.

“Taking risks, nothing to lose. I’m really looking forward to bringing this show to the UK.”