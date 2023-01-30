Hull KR-Hull FC derby fixture changed due to ‘major event’ at Super League ground

HULL KR and Hull FC’s derby fixture in the summer has been changed, with both the date and time being altered.

That is due to what Hull KR has described as ‘a major event’ taking place at Sewell Group Craven Park in the build up to the derby fixture.

The original fixture had been scheduled for Friday 7 July, but it has now been changed to Sunday 9 July with a midday kick-off.

The game will also be broadcast live on Sky Sports as both the Robins and the Black and Whites aim for better seasons in 2023 than those in 2022.