“There was nothing racist or homophobic said” – Warrington Wolves’ new Super League signing Josh McGuire previously stressed his innocence over potential ban

LAST night it was revealed that Warrington Wolves’ new signing Josh McGuire was handed a seven-match ban for a Grade F Unacceptable Language.

The ban itself was based on what the Operational Rules Tribunal stated as “disability discrimination” with Leigh Leopards’ Tom Amone being found not guilty after the two clashed in Warrington’s pre-season win over Leigh over a week ago.

Prior to the Tribunal and the charge, McGuire spoke to League Express about what went on during the game, having been sent off with three minutes to go.

“I’m trying to figure that one out myself,” McGuire told League Express.

“Hopefully it all gets put to bed, I was very disappointed with the way that went, but I still haven’t been told what I said I was wrong.

“If there is a ban we will appeal it straight away, we’ve got numerous players on our side that will put out statements corroborating that.”

McGuire believes that what was said wasn’t worthy of a sending off.

“It was a trial game, there were 26 players out there and it was quite heated considering there were a few ex-Warrington players on their side so there was a bit of emotion.

“What I do know is there was nothing racist or homophobic said, there wasn’t anything that I feel was send-off worthy.

“Grown men going at it, there was bit of a bad language here and there but nothing that warranted a red card.

“And out of all of it I was the only one that got sent off. My wife wasn’t very happy with me! Hopefully we can figure out what happened and put it to bed.

“If it goes to the tribunal and there is a charge, I feel like I haven’t done anything wrong.”

McGuire will now miss the first seven weeks of the season.