Verdict released on Super League and NRL great Sam Burgess’ drug-driving allegations

THE court case of former Super League and NRL star Sam Burgess has been concluded with the current South Sydney Rabbitohs employee been cleared of failing a roadside drug test.

Though he has been cleared on that count, Burgess will still have to fight an allegation that he drove on a suspended licence, Fox Sports has revealed.

Burgess, 34, was pulled over in his car in December last year and it was alleged by police that the Englishman had returned a positive result for cocaine.

The cross-code rugby star has denied taking any illicit drugs, taking to social media to prove his innocence.

“After being pulled over on the morning of Thursday 22nd December by an unmarked police car, n initial roadside drug test was taken, which showed positive to cocaine,” Burgess wrote on Instagram.

“A court date was issued for driving with a suspended licence.” Burgess then went on to claim that he had independently attended an accredited testing facility for another test. “After I was released from the police station, I immediately and voluntarily went to an independent, internationally accredited testing facility and undertook a urine test. The urine sample returned a negative result to all illicit drugs.” “I deny any suggestion that I have drugs in my system. I have not consumed, obtained, or possessed any illicit drugs. I have made positive improvements to my life and to my driving since my full licence was returned to me following a 10-month loss of licence. I have undertaken road safety courses and since then I have not incurred any demerit points or fines. I am clean and sober from drugs, living a happy, healthy and balanced life.”

Now, Burgess’ lawyer, Mr Wrench, confirmed that the drugs test was clear.

“Mr Burgess was pulled over, submitted to a drug test and I can happily confirm the drug test has now confirmed there were no drugs in Mr Burgess’ system,” Mr Wrench said in court on Tuesday.