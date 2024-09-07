‘They’ll be looking over their shoulder’: Willie Peters’ confidence despite Hull KR loss at Wigan Warriors

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters says Wigan Warriors should be “looking over their shoulder” after a rip-roaring contest between the sides.

Wigan took the advantage in the race for the League Leaders’ Shield by beating the Robins 24-20 at The Brick Community Stadium on Friday.

But Hull KR led 0-10 and then 8-20 before seeing the tables turned in the final half hour, with yellow cards to Joe Burgess and Jai Whitbread playing a big part in those respectively leads being wiped out.

Peters said: “We went in front and probably should have closed the game out. Being down to twelve men twice hurt us.

“We more than went toe-for-toe. They’ll be looking over their shoulder, that’s for sure. We were in a really strong position in that game.

“We’re looking forward to hopefully playing them again further down the track, because when it was 13-on-13 the players played extremely well. We didn’t handle the twelve, that’s for sure.”

On the cards, Burgess’ for a flop and Whitbread for a high tackle, Peters added: “It comes back to us. I’m not blaming anyone else.

“We’re in control of the outcome of that game, regardless of whether we’re at twelve or 13. It was our doing.”

