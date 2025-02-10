‘They’ll be targeting me’: Tom Burgess expects no love from Sam as brothers collide

TOM BURGESS couldn’t have asked for a better start to his return to Super League with Huddersfield Giants than a showdown against his big brother Sam.

The Giants host Sam’s Warrington Wolves side on Sunday, it what will prove to be the first time in their careers that the two brothers have been on opposing sides.

Previously the brothers played alongside each other at Bradford Bulls and South Sydney Rabbitohs, where Sam was later assistant coach while Tom remained a player.

They also played alongside other brothers Luke and George at the NRL outfit, but for Tom there will be little room for sentiment as he expects a tough opening fixture for the West Yorkshire outfit in more ways than one.

“It’s certainly something to look forward to and something I will be able tick off the list,” Tom told League Express.

“Sunday will be interesting and it’s another chapter in the Burgess brothers’ story. It’s getting to be quite a long story, I’m the last player standing now and will keep the flag flying for a bit, but Sam doing a great job coaching.

“I have played against Luke and George at different times, but I never went up against Sam, which when he was a player was probably a good thing, but I have always been a big supporter of Sam and his successes in whatever he’s does.

“I watched on at what he was doing with Warrington last year and was really happy for him with what achieved there, but it will be different this year now that I will be going up against him.

“There has been a bit of a rivalry between Huddersfield and Warrington for a few years now and me and Sam just add to that a bit more so it’s going to be a good game for us in round one.

“I know Sam is very passionate so will have his team fired up for it, but I’m not too worried about that. He was always like that as a player and he always inspired me so I know he will be inspiring his players to get out there and do the job.

“Most games are tough at this level, so I know they’ll be coming out hard. I am expecting a lot of traffic down middle, they’ll be targeting me.”

With numerous changes throughout the squad, and a number of injuries affecting the Giants, they will not be at their strongest against Warrington, but for Tom Burgess, that could prove to a positive so early in the new season.

“There are injuries about everywhere so it’s not unique to us, so we just have to handle it the best we can,” added the Giants prop.

“The players that are coming in at the minute are getting some good chances with some regulars not there and that will stand us in good stead for the rest of the year.

“We’re not always going to have everyone fit all the time so it’s maybe good time to deal with it now, and then as season progresses and getting players back, we can get stronger.

“I know from previous years that you never remember what happens at the start of a season, because it’s all about timing.

“Yes, you would like to start well but it’s a marathon not a sprint.”