Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet’s simple response to links with St Helens pair

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has given a simple response to links with St Helens pair Jonny Vaughan and Dayon Sambou.

Last week, All Out Rugby League revealed that Wigan had snapped up the Saints pair, with deals expected to have been signed from 2026 onwards.

Of course, with the new rulings in place, those players out of contract the following season can now negotiate with rival clubs from November instead of the following May.

However, in his weekly press conference, Warriors boss Peet issued a simple response when asked if the club had signed the 19-year-olds.

Peet said: “I think, as a general rule, not commenting on other peoples’ players has served me well.”

With Willie Isa leaving the Warriors to link up with Chelsea FC as player welfare and development officer, Wigan are down one pack man for the 2025 Super League season.

That being said, Peet does not foresee bringing anyone else in for the remainder of the season.

“We won’t be looking to add anyone,” Peet continued. “We don’t have room to do it.

“Obviously we don’t have Willie anymore but more of our attention is on retention now.”