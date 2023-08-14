‘This squad can do anything’: Ben Reynolds believes Challenge Cup glory is just start for Leigh Leopards

BEN REYNOLDS believes that winning the Challenge Cup can be just the beginning for Leigh Leopards.

Leigh are enjoying a remarkable first season back in the top-flight, sitting third in Super League alongside their Cup exploits.

This season will already go down as one of the most memorable in club history after sealing only a third ever Challenge Cup triumph at Wembley on Saturday, beating Hull KR in golden-point extra time.

But halfback Reynolds, who kicked four goals in the victory, thinks there is still more to come from the Leopards.

“I believe this squad can do anything,” he said.

“All of the talk on the outside (before the season began) was Leigh just want to avoid relegation. But on the inside, we’re confident, we know what we can do.

“Obviously we’ve achieved a lot more than we thought we would, but we can do anything. I really believe that.”

Reynolds is in his third spell at the club, having re-joined for the latest stint in 2021 when Leigh were relegated from Super League.

He helped them win the treble of 1895 Cup, Championship Shield and Grand Final last term, but admits returning for Challenge Cup Day a year later to win in the main event is “crazy”.

“We played in the 1895 Cup last year and it was before the Challenge Cup final, and I was watching it afterwards.

“As a kid, that’s what you want to do and I would have never thought I’d be doing that this year. But we’ve just gone and done it.

“I’ve had some big ups and some very, very low lows as well. But the last two years at this club have been unbelievable.

“They’re just building and building and building and I think they can get to the very top.

“I’m so happy for the town. I’ve been here a long time; it’s like home to me. I’m so happy for the fans and the whole town.”

