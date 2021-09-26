This week’s League Express Highlights

TEAM: Hull Kingston Rovers secured a resounding shock victory over Warrington Wolves on Friday night, winning 19-0 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

PLAYER: Jordan Abdull was the player who pulled all the strings for the Robins on Friday night.

TRY: James Woodburn’s try for Halifax Panthers against Whitehaven on Saturday came from a brilliant passage of play that began deep inside the Halifax half of the field.

STORY: The appointment of Willie Poching as the permanent coach of Wakefield Trinity after his successful stint as the club’s interim head coach.

QUOTE: “Salford Red Devils can confirm that Richard Marshall has left the club by mutual consent. Arriving from St. Helens last year where he was assistant coach, Marshall took the reins at Salford ahead of the 2021 Betfred Super League season, which the Red Devils finished in 11th place. Salford Red Devils would like to thank Richard Marshall for his efforts this season and we wish him and his family all the best for the future. The club will make no further comment at this time.” A shock announcement from Salford Red Devils last Wednesday.

TWEET: “I’ve spent a big chunk of my life in Wigan and I absolutely love the place. I love the people, our fans, my players and staff. I’ve had a really great ride, great experiences and I’ve learnt a lot along the way.” Wigan Warriors (@WiganWarriorsRL) quoting their departing coach Adrian Lam, after their defeat to Leeds Rhinos last Thursday night.

IMAGE: The contrasting fortunes of winning and losing in the play-offs, with the winning players and supporters celebrating and the losers looking miserable. See Workington Town players above after securing their golden-point victory over Keighley Cougars.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.