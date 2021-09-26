Super League Dream Team announced

THERE are seven new faces in this year’s Super League Dream Team, with four players retaining their places from 2020 and six clubs represented.

Leeds’ Kruise Leeming (above) and Salford’s Ken Sio, the competition’s 19-try top scorer, are among those included for the first time.

The others are Tom Davies, James Maloney and Sam Kasiano, all three of whom helped Catalans claim the League Leaders’ Shield, St Helens’ Jack Welsby and Hull KR’s Kane Linnett.

Saints trio Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley and Morgan Knowles and Wigan’s Liam Farrell are the quartet who featured last year.

Knowles and Farrell are in the team for the third year running.

St Helens’ Mark Percival returns after his appearance in 2017 while Catalans’ Sam Tomkins has been named in the team for the sixth time but the first since 2013.

Tomkins are Lomax are both among the five contenders for the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel award (the others being Hull KR’s Jordan Abdull, Hull’s Jake Connor and Warrington’s Gareth Widdop).

Man of Steel panellist and four-time Dream Team player Terry O’Connor said: “I have had the pleasure of watching these extraordinary athletes perform to the highest levels, week in, week out and it is a tremendous reward to see them recognised with a place in this years Betfred Super League Dream Team.

“To see players from half of the teams in the competition shows the depth of talent currently on show in Super League, even more so when you consider some of the players who missed out on a spot.

“It is always great to see new faces break into the Dream Team and the inclusion of the likes of Jack Welsby, Tom Davies and Kruise Leeming this year is fantastic.

“A special mention must go to Liam Farrell and Morgan Knowles, who have retained their positions for a third year running, a fantastic example of their talent and consistency.”

2021 Betfred Super League Dream Team

1 Sam Tomkins, Catalans Dragons (107)

2 Tom Davies, Catalans Dragons (193)

3 Jack Welsby, St Helens (194)

4 Mark Percival, St Helens (162)

5 Ken Sio, Salford Red Devils (195)

6 Jonny Lomax, St Helens (172)

7 James Maloney, Catalans Dragons (196)

8 Alex Walmsley, St Helens (148)

9 Kruise Leeming, Leeds Rhinos (197)

10 Sam Kasiano, Catalans Dragons (198)

11 Liam Farrell, Wigan Warriors (150)

12 Kane Linnett, Hull KR (199)

13 Morgan Knowles, St Helens (185)

(x) denotes heritage number

