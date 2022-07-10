This week’s Rugby League highlights

Each week in League Express we select seven highlights of the past week under seven different headings.

Here are the highlights of the week leading up to July 10th.

TEAM: Toulouse Olympique came back from a 20-4 deficit at half-time against Wakefield Trinity to win 38-26, giving themvelves a massive boost in their battle to avoid relegation.

PLAYER: Josh Woods (above) gave a dominant performance for Newcastle Thunder on Friday night in their 53-10 defeat of Bradford Bulls, just three days after his younger brother Ben died tragically while on holiday in Cyprus.

TRY: There were some great tries at the Magic Weekend but none better than when Bevan French broke down the right hand side of the field and kicked inside for John Bateman to score the try.

STORY: Hull Kingston Rovers’ decision to part company with their coach Tony Smith at the beginning of last week.

QUOTE: “I don’t know what the RFL, Super League or IMG want the game to look like for it to be exciting, but you need city clubs. Places like York and Newcastle should be considered and to not have a Bradford team in a Super League is tough.” Brian Noble, who has taken on a consultancy role with the club he used to coach.

TWEET: “Club Statement | Regan Grace will leave the Saints at the end of the current Betfred Super League season to join Racing 92 in French rugby union’s Top 14 competition. The Club is disappointed to see Regan move on, but we all wish him well in his future career.” A tweet from St Helens (@Saints1890) revealing that they will be losing their star winger at the end of the season.

IMAGE: Rob Burrow and his family sitting in the stand at St James’ Park watching Leeds Rhinos, wearing a strip designed by his children, secure a great win against Castleford Tigers.

