What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 11th July 2022

Reports and pictures from all the latest action in the Betfred Super League, Championship and League One.

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League One.

Editor Martyn Sadler wonders why when Magic Weekend crowds have so much fun, they struggle to grow much year on year.

Garry Schofield reacts to last week’s news about the departure of Tony Smith from Hull KR.

Championship Focus: Doug Thomson looks into coach Craig Lingard’s involvement in Batley Bulldogs’ heritage project.

News, results and comment from the NCL and grassroots scene.

Round up of the latest NRL action.

Our countdown to the Rugby League World Cup continues with a focus on France.

Obituaries: Mick Crane and Asuquo ‘Zook’ Ema.

Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features Nick Pinkney, a World Cup player plucked from the second tier.

