This week’s Super League, Challenge Cup and World Club Challenge fixtures and where to watch on TV

THE World Club Challenge takes place this Saturday, and there are more ways to watch the cross-hemisphere clash than ever before as the BBC and SuperLeague+ join Sky in broadcasting Wigan’s tussle with Penrith.
Meanwhile there are five Super League games this week – all televised under the new broadcast deal – and the fourth round of the Challenge Cup also takes place over the weekend, with the BBC and Sportsman showing a game each.
Here are all of the fixtures and details of the TV games.
THURSDAY 22nd FEBRUARY
Betfred Super League
Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos 20:00 (Sky)
FRIDAY 23rd FEBRUARY
Betfred Super League
London Broncos v Catalans Dragons 20:00 (Sky/SuperLeague+)
Warrington Wolves v Hull FC 20:00 (Sky)
SATURDAY 24th FEBRUARY
Betfred World Club Challenge
Wigan Warriors v Penrith Panthers 20:00 (Sky/BBC/SuperLeague+)
Betfred Super League
Huddersfield Giants v St Helens 17:30 (Sky/SuperLeague+)
Betfred Challenge Cup – Fourth round
Halifax Panthers v Hammersmith Hills Hoists 17:00
York Acorn v Wath Brow Hornets 14:00
SUNDAY 25th FEBRUARY
Betfred Super League
Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers 15:00 (Sky/SuperLeague+)
Betfred Challenge Cup – Fourth round
Bradford Bulls v Widnes Vikings 12:30 (BBC iPlayer)
Batley Bulldogs v Rochdale Hornets 14:00
Keighley Cougars v Featherstone Rovers 15:00
Swinton Lions v Oldham 18:00 (Sportsman)
Wakefield Trinity v Hunslet ARLFC 14:00
York Knights v Sheffield Eagles 14:00