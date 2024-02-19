This week’s Super League, Challenge Cup and World Club Challenge fixtures and where to watch on TV

THE World Club Challenge takes place this Saturday, and there are more ways to watch the cross-hemisphere clash than ever before as the BBC and SuperLeague+ join Sky in broadcasting Wigan’s tussle with Penrith.

Meanwhile there are five Super League games this week – all televised under the new broadcast deal – and the fourth round of the Challenge Cup also takes place over the weekend, with the BBC and Sportsman showing a game each.

Here are all of the fixtures and details of the TV games.