Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith confirms two injury blows

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has confirmed that David Fusitu’a faces around two months on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, winger Derrell Olpherts is also set for a spell on the sidelines following a hip injury, with Smith confirming the news after his side’s 22-16 win over Salford Red Devils on Friday night.

Fusitu’a’s injury was initially a knee problem before tweaking his calf, so Smith has revealed that surgery on the winger’s knee will be forthcoming.

“Derrell had quite a bad hip pointer injury in the friendly against Hull KR. So he’s got a couple of weeks to go most likely.

“Fusitu’a has been managing an knee injury and he could have had surgery or maybe not. We decided to go the conservative approach. But the other day he strained his calf.

“It’s a decent strain so we’ve decided he’ll have surgery on his knee. Probably about six to eight weeks is the forecast at this point but we won’t know until he has surgery early in the week.”

With both Olpherts and Fusitu’a on the sideline, Luis Roberts stepped in against Salford and had a baptism of fire against the brilliant kicking game of Marc Sneyd.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.