John Kear set to call up Warrington youngster

By STEPHEN IBBETSON

WARRINGTON WOLVES youngster Luke Thomas could make an unexpected World Cup debut tonight (Monday) for Wales against Tonga.

The 20-year-old prop, who made four Super League appearances this year for Warrington, was called up to their squad last week.

He made his Wales debut earlier this year in the mid-season test with France and is one of four changes to John Kear’s 19-man squad to face Tonga at St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium (kick-off 7.30pm).

Thomas’ selection comes after Ben Evans was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a throat injury suffered in their narrow opening Group D defeat to Cook Islands.

Also coming into contention are Kyle Evans, James Olds and Gavin Bennion, who have replaced Mike Butt, Will Evans and Rhodri Lloyd.

Tonga squad: Daniel Tupou, Siosifa Talakai, Will Penisini, Sione Katoa, Talatau Amone, Tui Lolohea, Addin Fonua-Blake, Sio Siua Taukeiaho, Felise Kaufusi, Keaon Koloamatangi, Soni Luke, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tevita Tatola, Moeaki Fotuaika, David Fifita, Toluta’u Koula, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Tesi Niu, Konrad Hurrell.

Wales squad: Caleb Aekins, Rhys Williams, Dalton Grant, Elliot Kear, Josh Ralph, Anthony Walker, Matty Fozard, Dan Fleming, Chester Butler, Ollie Olds, Curtis Davies, Joe Burke, Bailey Antrobus, Connor Davies, Tom Hopkins, Kyle Evans, James Olds, Gavin Bennion, Luke Thomas.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.