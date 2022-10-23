Martin eyes record and PNG win

By STEPHEN IBBETSON

RHYSE MARTIN is aiming to make a mark on the history books when Papua New Guinea look for their first win of the tournament on Tuesday night.

The Kumuls take on Cook Islands in Warrington (October 25, kick-off 7.30pm) in search of their first win of the World Cup after coming up agonisingly short in their opening fixture.

Against heavily-fancied Tonga, PNG were level at 18-18 only to concede a try three minutes from time to be denied a famous upset.

It was of little consolation to Leeds Rhinos backrower and Kumuls skipper Martin, but his three goals in the match saw him draw level with the world record for successive kicks.

He snatched the Super League record from Wakefield Trinity’s Mason Lino by scoring his 37th and 38th goals in Leeds’ Grand Final defeat, and the total sequence has now been extended to 41.

That puts him level with Liam Finn (for Featherstone in 2012) and Jamie Ellis (for Hull KR in 2017), who also each scored 41 successive goals while playing in the Championship.

“It’s a great achievement for me but that’s my job for my team and my team-mates,” said Martin of equalling the record.

“To get 41 is a great achievement but at the moment I’m just disappointed with the result.”

He will want to claim the record outright in a winning performance at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, where victory would be hugely significant in their bid to reach the quarter-finals.

Martin was born and raised in Australia but qualifies to represent PNG through his father Steve, who died earlier this year.

“It was a special moment when I got messages from my brothers; they were excited (for the game),” said Martin.

“One brother put up a photo of my Dad which made me emotional, but I just wanted to do my job for the team.

“I have been waiting three years for this moment so I’m glad I got to put on the jersey again.”

Papua New Guinea: Alex Johnston, Dan Russell, Nene Macdonald, Justin Olam, Rodrick Tai, Kyle Laybutt, Lachlan Lam, Wellington Albert, Edwin Ipape, Sylvester Namo, Nixon Putt, Rhyse Martin, Jacob Alick. Subs: MacKenzie Yei, Emmanuel Waine, Jeremiah Simbiken, Watson Boas. Reserves: Keven Appo, Jimmy Ngutlik.

Cook Islands: Kayal Iro, Paul Ulberg, Anthony Gelling, Reubenn Rennie, Steven Marsters, Esan Marsters, Johnathon Ford, Makahesi Makatoa, Aaron Teroi, Tepai Moeroa, Dominique Peyroux, Brendan Piakura, Zane Tetevano. Subs: Brad Takairangi, Tinirau Arona, Rua Ngatikaura, Moses Noovao-McGreal. Reserves: Davvy Moale, Vincent Rennie.

