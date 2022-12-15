Those Super League clubs not yet scheduled to be shown on Channel 4 in 2023

CHANNEL 4 took rugby league and Super League by storm in 2022.

After agreeing to a broadcast deal that would see 20 top-flight games being shown over the course of two seasons, Channel 4 brought a breath of fresh air to the sport.

Beginning with Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves in round one of Super League to the semi-final play-off between St Helens and Salford Red Devils, the journey of the terrestrial broadcaster was one that everyone was pleased to see.

Of course, with only ten games being broadcast in 2022, too, Channel 4 has to be careful and selective in their choices over which sides to show.

Six fixtures – including the World Club Challenge clash between the Penrith Panthers and St Helens – have already been named as being on Channel 4, but some Super League clubs have yet to be scheduled.

Here are the fixtures already announced.

Saturday 18 February

World Club Challenge

7:00am Penrith Panthers vs St Helens

Saturday 18 February

​Super League Round 1 (Match 1 of 10)

1:00pm Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors

​Sunday 26 February

Super League Round 2 (Match 2 of 10)

1:00pm Castleford Tigers vs St Helens

​Saturday 25 March

Super League Round 6 (Match 3 of 10)

1:00pm Leeds Rhinos v sCatalans Dragons

​Saturday 1 April

Super League Round 7 (Match 4 of 10)

1:00pm Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC

​Saturday 13 May

Super League Round 12 (Match 5 of 10)

1:00pm St Helens vs Salford Red Devils

​Of course, there are still five games to be shown on Channel 4 in keeping with the broadcast agreement with two of those set to be play-off games, leaving three regular season fixtures left to be arranged.

That being said, Leigh Leopards, Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants are the three Super League clubs currently absent from the Channel 4 scheduling list.