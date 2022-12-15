What they do now: Ex-Castleford Tigers and Catalans Dragons halfback Brent Sherwin

THE name Brent Sherwin is remembered differently in Super League to the NRL.

Back in Australia, ‘Shifty’ Sherwin was hailed by his club Canterbury Bulldogs as one of the greatest halfbacks to come through their ranks.

Debuting in 1999, the mercurial halfback made almost 200 appearances for the Belmore side before leaving for the Castleford Tigers ahead of the 2008 Super League season.

During his career with the Bulldogs, Sherwin helped Canterbury to Grand Final success in 2004 with a victory over the Sydney Roosters in the showpiece event.

Narrowly missing out on the Dally M Medal in 2002 to league legend Andrew Johns, the halfback played a key role in the Bulldogs’ 17-match unbeaten streak that year.

However, injuries plagued his time at the Jungle, yet Sherwin still registered 52 appearances in two-and-a-half seasons before making a shock switch to the Catalans Dragons at the end of 2010.

There, the halfback made just 14 appearances before deciding to return to Australia, playing in the Illawarra Carlton League which is an indirect feeder league to the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Having said that, Sherwin never returned to the NRL and was appointed assistant coach for the Camden Rams in 2013 in the Group 6 Rugby League competition.

Sherwin exited rugby league altogether just a few years later and began a career as a truck driver, League Express understands.

In fact, the 44-year-old is currently self-employed as a truck driver for Veolia which is a waste management company – and has been since May 2018.