Three Challenge Cup fourth-round matches to be shown live as TV picks confirmed

There will be three matches from the fourth round of the Challenge Cup broadcast live after the BBC, Premier Sports and The Sportsman confirmed their choice of game.

BBC Sport will continue their round-by-round coverage by showing the Royal Navy’s first appearance at this stage of the competition, after overcoming York Acorn last weekend.

The Navy travel to Batley Bulldogs, the first-ever winners of the Challenge Cup, and the game will be live on the BBC iPlayer and website on Sunday 27 February with a 1pm kick-off.

That tie will be followed at 3pm by The Sportsman’s coverage of the game between Championship sides York City Knights and Newcastle Thunder, on their dedicated Rugby League YouTube channel.

The final televised fixture will come on Monday 28 February with another all-Championship clash, when two-times cup winners Leigh Centurions host seven-times winners Widnes Vikings on Premier Sports at 7.45pm.

Fourth-round schedule

Sunday February 27

Batley Bulldogs v Royal Navy (1pm, live on BBC Sport)

Doncaster v Whitehaven (2pm)

Halifax Panthers v Featherstone Rovers (3pm)

London Broncos v Bradford Bulls (3pm)

North Wales Crusaders v Hunslet (2.30pm, venue TBC)

Rochdale Hornets v Barrow Raiders (3pm)

Workington Town v Dewsbury Rams (2pm)

York City Knights v Newcastle Thunder (3pm, live on The Sportsman)

Monday February 28

Leigh Centurions v Widnes Vikings (7.45pm, live on Premier Sports)

Date TBC

Hunslet Club Parkside v Sheffield Eagles