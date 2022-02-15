Seven bans handed down after opening round of Super League fixtures

Seven players have received suspensions from the Match Review Panel following the opening weekend of the Super League season.

Three red cards were issued across the six matches as a clampdown on offences, particularly to the head, was in evidence.

The first dismissal was of Catalans Dragons debutant Dylan Napa, who has received a Grade D charge for a shoulder strike which has been referred to a tribunal, as has teammate Gil Dudson with a Grade D charge for punching, with both facing bans of up to five matches.

The other two players to be shown red have received their bans, with James Bentley given a three-match suspension for a Grade C high tackle after his Leeds Rhinos debut went sour, while Hull FC’s Jake Connor has been given a one-match ban for his Grade B high tackle.

Hull KR’s Albert Vete has been slapped with a two-match ban for Grade C dangerous contact for the tackle which injured Wigan Warriors’ Iain Thornley, and the prop has also been cautioned for other contrary behaviour.

Leeds’ Brad Dwyer and Warrington Wolves’ Oliver Holmes have received one-match suspensions for Grade A dangerous contact and a Grade B high tackle respectively, for the offences which saw both sin binned in their clash at Headingley, though Holmes’ teammate Ben Currie has escaped any suspension for a Grade A high tackle on David Fusitu’a.

Hull FC’s Andre Savelio has received a two-game ban for Grade B use of knees, while their opponents Wakefield Trinity have seen Reece Lyne given a three-match suspension for Grade C dangerous contact, though Jacob Miller has escaped a ban for Grade A contact with the referee.

Additionally, Toulouse Olympique’s Joseph Paulo has not been banned for Grade A dangerous contact.