Three clubs reportedly chasing Leigh Leopards star John Asiata

THREE clubs are reportedly chasing Leigh Leopards star John Asiata.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports, who has claimed that Asiata, who has been with Leigh since their 2022 season in the Championship, is already shielding interest from three NRL clubs who are keen to bring him back home.

The 30-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season but is the Leopards’ captain and talisman having earned a reputation for himself as one of the toughest rugby league players in Super League.

Asiata made his debut for the North Queensland Cowboys back in 2014, registering over 100 appearances for the club before moving on to the Brisbane Broncos ahead of the 2021 NRL season.

He made just ten appearances for the Broncos with Covid-19 putting an end to Asiata’s spell. Instead, the 30-year-old moved to the UK to help Leigh earn Championship promotion in 2022.

