Three dark horses to win Super League in 2023

SUPER LEAGUE 2023 is less than two months away and there is great anticipation about what the new season will hold.

From St Helens scooping a fourth Super League Grand Final title in succession to Wigan Warriors lifting the Challenge Cup, 2022 was a year to remember.

But, going forward into 2023, who could be the three dark horses to win the Grand Final?

Catalans Dragons

Going back a year, the Dragons would never have been considered dark horses, however, a disappointing 2022 Super League season has seen expectation for Catalans drop ahead of 2023. The likes of Dean Whare, Samisoni Langi, Sam Kasiano and Josh Drinkwater have all left, four players whom have been superb for the French side over the years, as Steve McNamara attempts to rebuild his squad for another Grand Final push. However, few people are giving the Dragons a chance to overcome either Wigan or St Helens. That being said, Catalans still have the crux of a silverware-winning side and could spring a surprise or two next season.

Huddersfield Giants

Ian Watson is building something special at Huddersfield and 2022 was evidence of that. After finishing runners-up in the Challenge Cup, the Giants went on to finish in the top four – a massive contrast to 2021 in which the West Yorkshire club finished outside the play-offs. Since then, Watson has recruited impressively for next season with the likes of Jake Connor, Kevin Naiqama, Esan Marsters and Harry Rushton all signing on the dotted line – and everything is pointing in the right direction. A superb youth set-up with a brilliant owner, Huddersfield are a club on the up and 2023 could finally be the year in which they break their Super League duck.

Hull FC

No one is giving Hull FC a chance for 2023 – despite the fact that former Hull KR and Warrington Wolves boss Tony Smith is in charge. Whenever Smith has been appointed into a new role, the change is obvious immediately and Hull fans will be rubbing their hands with glee that the Australian gets to work with the likes of Jake Clifford, Tex Hoy and Jake Trueman in the spine as well as ex-Leeds Rhinos pair Liam Sutcliffe and Brad Dwyer. The signs are all pointing in the right direction for the Black and Whites going forward and Smith may be able to weave his magic as soon as next season.