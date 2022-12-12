Ex-England rugby union boss Eddie Jones breaks silence on potential rugby league move

FORMER England rugby union boss Eddie Jones has broken his silence on a potential rugby league move.

Jones was sacked as England boss last week with the 15-man code looking to appoint Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick set to be the new man.

Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield has also been linked heavily with becoming Borthwick’s assistant but Jones could be heading the other way.

For Jones, however, he has now revealed how open-minded he is about potential future moves – including to the 13-man sport.

“In this job I’ve learnt it’s impossible to avoid being moved on. It comes with the gig. But I’m proud of what we accomplished in my time here [with England] and I wish I had the opportunity to finish what I started,” Jones told Rugby Pass.

“All the critics are having their say,” Jones continued. “My only response is that I have coached a certain way my whole career and I’m happy with that, and I’m not about to change anything when it comes to my dedication, expectations and determination to get things done. I’m not going to get into anything more than that.

“As for my next step, well I think everyone knows I love a scrap and I’m up for whatever challenge is next. I’m open to looking at everything in rugby and I’ve made no secret of my wish to give the NRL a go, too. Nothing is off the table. Nothing. It’s all about the right job at the right time and I’ll look at it all.”

Jones has, of course, been linked with boyhood club South Sydney Rabbitohs where Jason Demetriou is currently carving his own reputation in rugby league.