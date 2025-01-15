Three Huddersfield Giants stars give their honest verdict on head coach Luke Robison

THREE Huddersfield Giants players have given their honest verdict on head coach Luke Robinson.

It is Robinson’s first permanent head coaching role in his career after being given a shot as interim boss towards the back end of the 2024 Super League season with the Giants.

The former halfback signed a long-term deal with Huddersfield – and it’s fair to say that Matty English, Tom Burgess and Liam Sutcliffe are big fans of him.

“I’ve known Robbo for a long time, he was my academy coach back in the day. You know what you get with Robbo,” English told League Express.

“He is very competitive but also values stuff other than rugby. He is going to be big on getting families involved and making it a one-club feel.

“Everyone’s main focus is on rugby but if you are happy away from the field, it brings the team fully together.”

For new signing Tom Burgess, Robinson is someone who encapsulates Huddersfield as a whole.

“He’s been good, he’s really passionate about the club. He took over last year and he’s got a head start on it,” Burgess said.

“He is new to the job, eager to learn and work with the players.”

Liam Sutcliffe, though injured, has seen enough from Robinson to know that demands will be high for 2025.

“He’s been good from what I’ve seen. I’ve not really been involved in it that much due to my injury but he’s demanding in what he wants and knows what he wants which is good,” Sutcliffe told League Express.

“He has got very high standards which he expects from everyone. He will tell you if it’s not good enough which will hopefully stand us in good stead for the rest of the year.”