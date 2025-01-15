Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet calls for changes in Super League salary cap

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has called for changes to the Super League salary cap.

The salary cap has remained at £2.1 million for six years heading into the 2024 Super League season, though changes have been made to marquee player rules along the way.

However, as the NRL salary cap stands at $11.4 million – which equates to just under £6 million – Super League is constantly at risk of being left behind.

Now Wigan boss Peet, who has won six trophies as head coach of the Warriors since taking charge in 2022, has called for change.

“You’ve got your marquee players but you end up utilising them to keep the players you have got,” Peet said on The League Express podcast.

“I’m sure there are some clubs who would love to go overseas and get a marquee player but if one of our homegrown players – let’s say Mikey Lewis at Hull KR – they would love to retain him but the only way to do that is to make him a marquee player.

“There certainly has to be more license for clubs to spend more to keep the talent before we even start talking in bringing in overseas talent. There has to be more avenues brought in to protect our homegrown talent from going overseas so young.

“We have got a salary cap that isn’t moving in line with inflation so naturally it is going down. The players, what they put their bodies through, it’s very tough.”

Peet goes further, believing that the lack of outside investment is down to limitations on what clubs can spend.

“I understand the reason for some limitations because you don’t want clubs spending themselves into oblivion.

“But there should be mechanisms whereby, if clubs can afford it, they can reward the players with more money if the money is there.

“I don’t see how constantly cutting or holding back can see the game grow. We are going to expect TV deals, certain sponsors and partners to come on board but then we make it public about how much we are reducing the spend on talent.

“It’s hard to see our sport as a decent investment when the cap is as it is.”