Three potential destinations for Dylan Napa following Catalans Dragons exit including two Super League clubs

THIS morning, the Catalans Dragons released a statement saying that forward Dylan Napa will no longer be at the club.

Looking back at his solitary year at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, it has not exactly been the most successful with the ex-Sydney Roosters enforcer getting sent off in his first game.

With this mind, what are three potential destinations for Napa?

Leigh Leopards

The Leigh Leopards currently have one quota space left to fill given the departure of Blake Ferguson and Nene MacDonald. Bringing in Napa would certainly add some fire to the Leopards’ pack going into their first season back in the top flight, but Leigh perhaps need more firepower out wide given the departure of those two stars mentioned above. On the back of bulldozing runs from Napa, however, Edwin Ipape would thrive.

Salford Red Devils

Like Leigh, the Salford Red Devils still have one quota space left to fill following the exit of Elijah Taylor and with Napa in their side, the Red Devils’ pack will certainly look even more intimidating than the one that took the rest of Super League by surprise last season. Though Napa isn’t necessarily in the mould of what a typical Paul Rowley player look like, the forward’s experience would be a major boost to the Salford club.

Toulouse Olympique

It’s always difficult for an Australian recruit to settle in the northern hemisphere with some experiencing homesickness and leaving for their home nation sooner rather than later. However, Napa seemingly didn’t have those problems so a move to French rivals Toulouse Olympique could be the most likely destination for the 30-year-old. With no quota limit needed in the second tier, Napa would fit in immediately and could help the French club make it back to Super League at the first time of asking.