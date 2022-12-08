Top-flight club swoops for Canterbury Bulldogs star Corey Allan following Super League link

BACK in the summer, Canterbury Bulldogs fullback Corey Allan was being linked with a move to Super League, with the Daily Telegraph then reporting that a number of top-flight clubs were chasing him.

It’s been a frustrating year for the former South Sydney Rabbitohs livewire, but now he has been snapped up by the Sydney Roosters ahead of the 2023 NRL season.

The class of Allan is there for all to see with the outside back earning a State of Origin call-up whilst at the Rabbitohs, prompting a three-year deal with the Bulldogs.

However, it has certainly not worked out the way in which both parties will have wanted and so Allan is now heading for the Roosters on a one-year deal.

“Corey Allan has been released from the final year of his contract with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, effective immediately,” the club said in a statement on Thursday morning.

“We thank Corey for his two years of service to the Bulldogs and wish him all the best for the future.”

The Roosters have been hunting for new blood for their backline following the departure of Kevin Naiqama and Adam Keighran to Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons respectively.

And, they have gone some way to plugging those gaps with the signing of Allan.