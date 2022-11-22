Three potential signings for Super League hopefuls Bradford Bulls and Featherstone Rovers

BOTH Bradford Bulls and Featherstone Rovers have been recruiting superbly for the 2023 Championship season.

After both West Yorkshire clubs disappointed in 2022 with Bradford finishing in ninth and Featherstone ending their promotion-hunting season at the semi-final stage.

Now, the likes of Jack Walker, Michael Lawrence and Bodene Thompson have signed for the Bulls whilst Chris Hankinson, Mathieu Cozza and Elijah Taylor have penned deals at Featherstone.

But, both clubs have also professed their desire to sign more. Here are three potential signings for both clubs.

Tony Gigot

Still a free agent following his exit from Super League’s relegated side Toulouse Olympique, Tony Gigot would bring in a wealth of Super League and international experience – just what both clubs need heading into the 2023 season. With the ability to play at fullback and in the halves, Gigot would bring competition along the backline and certainly the pizzazz that could prove the difference going into the business end of the season.

Matty Russell

Like Gigot, Matty Russell has a plethora of Super League games under his belt, most recently with Toulouse Olympique. Though Russell is known for his great finishing ability out on the wing, the former Wigan Warriors youth star is a brilliant runner out of defence, helping his forwards out with some big metre-eating yards. Despite the 29-year-old hoping for a new Super League deal following Toulouse’s relegation, if Bradford and Featherstone can sell Russell the dream of a top flight return, there is nothing to say that the Scotland international wouldn’t sign on the dotted line.

Luke Gale

To bring Luke Gale in to either Bradford and Featherstone would be a major coup considering his experience and past heroics at both Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos. Following his exit from Hull FC, the halfback has been without a club though there is said to be no shortage of suitors for him. A return to Bradford would be the stuff that dreams are made of considering his influence at Odsal, but Rovers could do with another halfback given the departures of Morgan Smith, Tom Holmes and Ryley Jacks.