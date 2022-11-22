Three potential candidates to be England fullback in 2025 World Cup including St Helens and Huddersfield Giants men

THE 2021 Rugby League World Cup is over, with the next tournament taking place in 2025.

Between now and then, England head coach Shaun Wane will be firmly focused on building his team to win that competition after a disappointing end to the recent World Cup.

And with Catalans Dragons star Sam Tomkins likely to be out of the England reckoning in three years, who could take the England fullback spot in 2025?

Jack Welsby

Perhaps the most obvious choice would be for St Helens star Jack Welsby to be given the number one shirt following his stellar performances playing that role in 2022 for Saints. Chosen in the halves by Wane for the World Cup, we will likely see Welsby revert back to fullback in a few years as he nails that position down for his domestic club. If so, it would certainly give England an exciting dimension out the back in three years time.

Herbie Farnworth

It is no secret that Herbie Farnworth wants to play fullback for the Brisbane Broncos, hence, the speculation for a possible exit out of Red Hill to fulfil that dream. By the time the 2025 World Cup comes around, Farnworth’s number one hopes could either be a brilliant reality or more than a pipedream, and, following his performances in the recent tournament, there is nothing to suggest he wouldn’t be a success at the back. If Farnworth can make it in the number one shirt for Brisbane, it would offer Wane a massive choice for 2025.

Will Pryce

Though spending a lot of 2022 in the halves, Huddersfield Giants star Will Pryce is equally adept at fullback and with an NRL move on the horizon for 2024, that could well and truly put the Yorkshireman in the limelight. With a number of silky touches and an undeniable talent at such a young age, Pryce would thrive on the international stage with pressure not a problem for the 19-year-old. As Wane will still have George Williams and Jonny Lomax in the halves by the time 2025 comes around, Pryce’s talent may well be utilised at the back.