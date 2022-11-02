Three potential Super League and Championship destinations for ex-Hull KR star Brad Takairangi

BRAD Takairangi will not be a Hull KR player in 2023 – that much is true – but there has been no inkling as of yet as to which club he could be heading to.

The former Parramatta Eels utility man has been on international duty with the Cook Islands, but, following their early exit from the tournament, it has left Takairangi now thinking about his future.

But, which three clubs could the 33-year-old move to?

Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield need experience and they need it now. Following the departures of club stalwarts David Fifita, Jacob Miller, Tinirau Arona and Bill Tupou, Trinity are in dire need of big characters around Belle Vue. The West Yorkshire club also has two quota spots left to fill, with former Gold Coast Titans forward Kevin Proctor taking up one of those as of Monday night. 33-year-old Takairangi can fill in anywhere along the backline as well as in the pack with the versatile star eager to earn a new deal in the UK. Could Mark Applegarth go for him?

Featherstone Rovers

It’s no surprise that Featherstone are building once more for 2023 after falling short in 2022 to the Leigh Leopards. The West Yorkshire club has already recruited Sean Long as head coach following a lengthy spell as Leeds Rhinos assistant, with the likes of Chris Hankinson and Mathieu Cozza joining Rovers so far in the off-season. Bringing in Takairangi would certainly help the experience at the Millennium Stadium – and big experience in the top flight. For Featherstone, it’s a case of rebuilding for 2023 and Takairangi would definitely help bring through the younger players at the club.

Keighley Cougars

There has been no hiding Keighley’s ambition for 2023. Following a remarkable season in League One – in which they went unbeaten – the club has already gone about bringing in talent in the shape of Ben Crooks, Mark Ioane and Thomas Doyle. And who’s to say that there won’t be more through the doors of Cougar Park just like that? Takairangi would certainly fit the bill in that respect and he seemingly has a point to prove following a disappointing 2022 campaign with Hull KR. It would also send yet another message to the Championship that Keighley are not messing around.