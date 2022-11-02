The top ten attendances of the 2022 Super League season as Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos and St Helens impress

ATTENDANCES for the 2022 Super League season were up and down throughout the year as circumstances and the economic climate left some people struggling to afford tickets.

That being said, there were some incredibly impressive numbers posted with the Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos and St Helens occupying most places in the top ten.

Of course, the Magic Weekend took first and second with three games on the first day and three on the second.

There was a disparity, however, between the two days with St James’ Park hosting 36,821 on the first day and just 25,333 on the second day.

Wigan and Saints were in third and fourth with the ‘original derby’ racking up some huge numbers – in third is the 19,210 supporters that filled the DW Stadium with 17,980 fans flocking to the Totally Wicked Stadium in the reverse fixture.

In a rarity in the top ten, Wigan, Saints nor Leeds occupied fifth place – that honour fell to Hull FC and Hull KR with almost 17,000 people occupying the MKM Stadium.

St Helens came in at sixth place too with 16,118 people flocking to the Totally Wicked Stadium for their home fixture against the Warrington Wolves.

Leeds occupied seventh and eighth with an unsurprising 15,418 against Castleford Tigers and then 14,668 in a home clash against the Salford Red Devils.

Wigan produced a number of initiatives during the season to boost attendances against French sides Toulouse Olympique and Catalans Dragons and it clearly worked as their home game against the former sits in ninth.

Last but not least, Leeds were again in the top ten with a crowd of 14,190 filling Headingley for their derby clash against Wakefield Trinity.