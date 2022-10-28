Three potential Super League and Championship destinations for Tony Gigot following Toulouse Olympique departure

TONY Gigot is no longer a Toulouse Olympique player after being released by the French club following their relegation from Super League.

After almost 150 appearances for the Catalans Dragons in two different spells, Gigot made moves to Wakefield Trinity, Toronto Wolfpack and most recently Toulouse, but is now a free agent.

As things stand, Gigot does not have a club for 2023, but could any of these three snap up the Frenchman who is currently on France duty at the Rugby League World Cup?

Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield seem to appear on all of these features simply because they need Super League experience – and quickly. Trinity escaped relegation following a superb end-of-season run, but the West Yorkshire club spent a good deal of time close to Toulouse in 12th place. Gigot is still only 31 and can therefore do a great job at Wakefield with his experience proving vital ahead of a crucial year for all Super League clubs. With Mason Lino, Morgan Smith and Lee Gaskell currently the halfback choices at Belle Vue so Gigot could certainly force his way into the first-team.

Featherstone Rovers

With Featherstone determined to get over the disappointment of 2022 when they lost out convincingly to the Leigh Leopards with regards to Super League promotion, Rovers have already began their recruitment drive for 2023. Chris Hankinson and Mathieu Cozza are two of those making the move to Featherstone – and both have Super League experience. With Gigot potentially coming onboard, they would have a Challenge Cup winner in their squad and one who would help Rovers reach the top of the second tier.

Bradford Bulls

Bradford have been busy in recent days with the signings of Jack Walker and Bodene Thompson from the Leeds Rhinos so a signing of Gigot’s calibre would not be too far-fetched. With the Bulls wanting to turn things around following a disappointing 2022 season when they finished outside of the play-offs, bringing in a proven winner such as Gigot would help them no end especially with the Frenchman able to help young halfbacks Myles Lawford and George Flanagan Junior progress through to the first-team.