Leigh Leopards’ Zak Hardaker shouldn’t have criticised Leeds Rhinos offer according to his former Super League agent

THE Leigh Leopards have been making waves in rugby league recently since their rebrand last week.

From the Leigh Centurions to the Leopards, owner Derek Beaumont also announced ten new signings at a press conference – with one of them Leeds Rhinos’ Zak Hardaker.

Following that news, Hardaker had stated that he had been ‘shocked’ by the offer that Leeds had given him in order to stay at Headingley for 2023.

But, for his former agent, Craig Harrison of Show Me The Money UK, he should not have stated that publicly after the Rhinos’ previous redemption of Hardaker.

“It’s not for me that. Leeds would have had to wait for the Jack Walker situation to free the cap money to make an offer so Zak would have been aware of this,” Harrison said on Show Me The Money TV: Inside the Deal.

“Leeds were good with Zak – what happened at Wigan wasn’t good. He left Wigan under a cloud and Leeds gave redemption to Zak again.

“Leeds have got to be given massive thanks for doing that, I’m saying this with respect to them all because Zak is my big friend. He will always be my friend and have a place in my heart, but you’ve got to speak it like a man.

“The reason Zak has got whatever he’s got at Leigh is because of Leeds, because he played out of his skin. So for me, keep all that in house. Good on Leigh, good on Zak.”

Harrison also believes that Hardaker will be key to Leigh reaching the play-offs in 2023.

“Don’t ever criticise an older player for cashing in on more money, be more honest. But it should be ‘I’ve cashed in’ and not ‘Leeds have offered me sh*t’.

“He plays with his heart and plays a brand of rugby that is sensational. He always delivers when the pressure is on. He is a perfect player for Leigh, if they want a top six spot then they need Zak.”