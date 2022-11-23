Three potential Super League destinations for Canterbury Bulldogs star Brandon Wakeham

WITH the 2023 Super League season slowly approaching, most of the 12 Super League clubs have completed their recruitment.

However, there are still a number of free agents prowling the market in both the UK and in Australia and New Zealand with Canterbury Bulldogs star Brandon Wakeham one of those.

But, which three Super League clubs could he potentially join?

Wakefield Trinity

Perhaps the most likely of destinations if Wakeham does indeed make a Super League move considering the exit of Jacob Miller at the end of the 2022 season. Wakefield desperately need some more depth in the halves with Morgan Smith being picked up from Featherstone to potentially partner Mason Lino. Bringing in Wakeham would certainly alleviate some of the pressure that Lino would face in the halves in 2023 – and Trinity still have the quota spots to be able to do it. Also at just 23 years of age, Wakefield could potentially have a long-term halfback partnership.

Catalans Dragons

Catalans have made no secret of their desire to rejuvenate the squad that faltered towards the back end of Super League 2022. With Josh Drinkwater exiting the Stade Gilbert Brutus, it means that there will be one more quota space being made free. With Wakeham just 23, he would provide a great balance against the veteran Mitchell Pearce. Bringing in the Canterbury Bulldogs man would also freshen up the halves which at time struggled last season.

Warrington Wolves

Warrington need a halfback following the departure of Gareth Widdop to Castleford – and Wakeham could provide just the tonic after being shown the door by Canterbury. Still only 23, the halfback has 25 appearances under his belt for the Bulldogs, bringing in some NRL experience to a Wolves side that needs refreshing after a disappointing 2022. Being alongside George Williams would also help bring out the best in Wakeham, with his kicking game ready to complement Williams’ superb running game.