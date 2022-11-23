Catalans Dragons’ Sam Tomkins addresses whether Owen Farrell could move to Super League

THE surname Farrell is a household name in rugby union and rugby league.

With Andy carving out a reputation for himself as one of the greatest cross-code stars to ever grace a field, his son Owen was handed the mantle of continuing the family name.

And it’s fair to say that Owen has more than continued the great work of his father in building an incredible reputation.

With three Six Nations Championship titles under his belt for England as well as five Premiership successes with domestic club Saracens, Owen has arguably been one of England’s most influential players both domestically and internationally in the past decade.

Despite that, Owen played his junior rugby with 13-man code team Wigan St Patricks and could well have gone on to star in rugby league.

Now, Catalans Dragons and England star Sam Tomkins has addressed whether or not Owen Farrell could make the switch from the 15-man code the 13.

“I know that he likes rugby league but I know that he is ultra successful in rugby union and if I was him I would be doing exactly what he is doing,” Tomkins said on The Big Jim Show.

“He is enjoying himself, he is a star in the game and a star over the world in rugby union.

“If he ever did fancy it at the end of his career it would be amazing to see what he could do because I do genuinely believe he would be an unbelievable rugby league player.”

Could he be the next Farrell to etch his name into cross-code glory?