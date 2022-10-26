Three potential Super League destinations for Catalans Dragons star Josh Drinkwater

THE news that Catalans Dragons were willing to say goodbye to star halfback Josh Drinkwater was revealed yesterday by French newspaper L’Independant.

After numerous seasons at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, Drinkwater looks to be on the periphery of Steve McNamara’s thinking with the Dragons looking to move in another direction.

However, which three Super League clubs could perhaps go in for the Australian?

Warrington Wolves

This is perhaps the most likely destination given Warrington’s lack of a first-choice halfback following the exit of Gareth Widdop to the Castleford Tigers. Youngsters Leon Hayes and Riley Dean are waiting patiently in the wings, but head coach Daryl Powell needs direction – and he needs it now. Drinkwater would certainly fill a massive gap for the Wolves and his kicking and passing game would complement George Williams’ superb running game. If Williams and Drinkwater formed a stellar partnership then it could be the difference between silverware and another disappointing year for Warrington.

Wakefield Trinity

There is no shortage of quota spots available at Wakefield given the exits of Jacob Miller, David Fifita, Bill Tupou and Tinirau Arona. Trinity have been heavily linked with a move for former Gold Coast Titans forward Kevin Proctor which would leave three quota spots to be filled. Bringing in Josh Drinkwater would certainly be a statement of intent from the West Yorkshire club and he would certainly fill the void left by departing halfback Jacob Miller. Having both Mason Lino and Drinkwater in the halves could be a winning combination and would provide competition with new signing Morgan Smith.

Hull FC

Could Hull look to Drinkwater instead of the heavily linked Jake Clifford? Drinkwater already comes with Super League pedigree having enjoyed a number of years in the top flight whilst Clifford would be a risk having been a bit-part player at the Newcastle Knights in the NRL. Alongside Jake Trueman, Hull would have one of the most exciting partnerships in Super League and one which would certainly propel them up the table. The Black and Whites still have one quota space left and though Clifford is expected to fill it, Drinkwater certainly wouldn’t be a bad option.