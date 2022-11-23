Three potential Super League destinations for Cook Islands international Steven Marsters, cousin of Huddersfield Giants signing

WITH most Super League sides having completed their squads for 2023, there is still a number of free agents waiting to be snapped up.

One of those is Cook Islands international Steven Marsters whose cousin Esan recently signed for the Huddersfield Giants.

Now, with Steven currently without a club since being released by South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2021, just who could he be tempted by in Super League?

Wakefield Trinity

It’s no secret that Wakefield have two quota spots left to be used following the departures of club stalwarts Bill Tupou, Jacob Miller, David Fifita and Tinirau Arona. Kevin Proctor has signed on the dotted line whilst Jorge Taufua joined towards the back end of 2022, but there is still room in the centres for one more quality addition – and Marsters would certainly provide that. Just 23 years of age, Marsters has a weapon of a goal kick, too which would add to the options already possessed by Mark Applegarth’s side.

Catalans Dragons

It’s also evident that Catalans need outside backs following the departures of Samisoni Langi and Dean Whare in the centres. Bringing in 23-year-old Marsters would certainly plug one of those gaps and he wouldn’t be too expensive either given his free agent status. With Steve McNamara wanting to bring in younger players, Marsters would fit the bill completely with the centre obviously going to be hungry for first-team action given he has only played six top flight games in the southern hemisphere.

Leeds Rhinos

Though Leeds have been linked with Leigh Leopards centre Nene MacDonald, going for Steven Marsters would also make a lot of sense given his age. Rohan Smith is building something special at Headingley and bringing in goalkicking centre/winger Marsters would certainly fill the gap left by Liam Sutcliffe and Zak Hardaker. The 23-year-old appears mature way beyond his years and could be a potent weapon for the Rhinos in years to come in Super League.