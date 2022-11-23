Toulouse Olympique prop Daniel Alvaro leaves relegated Super League club for family reasons

TOULOUSE Olympique prop Daniel Alvaro has left the club for family reasons, it has been reported.

The former St George Illawarra Dragons forward linked up with the French side midway through the 2022 Super League season in a bid to help the club stave off relegation.

Though the Italian international impressed in his short time in France, he will be returning to Australia for family reasons with Toulouse wanting to keep hold of him for the 2023 Championship season, according to Toulouse-Catalan Media.

Daniel Alvaro leaves Toulouse Olympique to return home to Australia but three new arrivals boost coach Sylvain Houles' plans for the 2023 @RLChampionships.

Alvaro put in several man of the match performances in 2022 but couldn’t help Toulouse stay in the top flight, though the French club has been recruiting hard for next season in the second tier.

The likes of Reubenn Rennie, Jake Shorrocks and Sitaleki Akauola have joined for 2023 with all three having a big point to prove alongside the club itself following just one year in Super League.