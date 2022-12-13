Three potential Super League destinations for ex-Manly Sea Eagles and Wests Tigers prop Marty Taupau

MARTY TAUPAU is currently embroiled in a fight for his future.

With the NRL still yet to sign off on the increased minimum wage from $80,000 to $150,000, NRL clubs are hesitating over whether to bring in new signings with a fear of going over the new salary cap of $10.5 million.

As a result, free agents such as Taupau are yet to find new clubs. So, here are three potential Super League destinations for the Samoan international.

Leigh Leopards

With one current quota space left following the departures of Nene MacDonald (Leeds Rhinos) and Blake Ferguson (compassionate leave), Leigh Leopards will no doubt fill it in the next couple of weeks. Former Catalans Dragons forward Dylan Napa has been linked, but 32-year-old Taupau would bring an extra dimension to the Leopards’ squad that is currently missing. With a huge carry and the ability to rock players off their feet defensively, Taupau would fit straight into a Super League squad – and would certainly add a lot to Leigh.

Catalans Dragons

With a plethora of big-hitting forwards exiting the French club including Sam Kasiano and Gil Dudson, Catalans need more firepower up front. The Dragons have been linked with moves for former Warrington and Salford star Ben Murdoch-Masila, but they still have two quota spots remaining so 32-year-old Taupau could well take the other. The Samoa international would be a ready-made replacement for the outgoing Dylan Napa.

Salford Red Devils

Though Salford made the semi-finals of the Super League play-offs in 2022, they have lost Sam Luckley (Hull Kingston Rovers), Harvey Livett (Huddersfield Giants), Greg Burke, Jack Wells (both Barrow Raiders) and Elijah Taylor (Featherstone Rovers). Though the Red Devils have brought in Sam Stone and Adam Sidlow from Leigh as well as Oliver Partington from Wigan, Paul Rowley could still do with a rampaging prop to help get Salford on the front foot – Taupau fits that bill perfectly well.