Super League clubs on red alert for ex-Manly Sea Eagles star Marty Taupau

THERE is currently a financial war going on in the NRL in terms of wages and the salary cap.

Despite the salary cap rising from $9.3 million to $10.5 million for next season, NRL clubs will have to abide by the new minimum wage rule which has increased from $80,000 to $150,000.

That being said, that rule has yet to be given the green light meaning NRL clubs are unsure over whether to offer deals to free agents – with ex-Manly Sea Eagles prop Marty Taupau one of those.

A plethora of clubs are said to be in for the Samoa international but it remains to be seen whether Taupau will be given an offer just yet, paving the way for a potential Super League club to come in and swoop.

The former Manly enforcer had been linked with a move to the UK earlier in the year after being told he would not be offered a new deal with the Sea Eagles.

A move to Parramatta Eels then subsequently broke down and now Taupau’s future is very much up in the air. Will he be the next to make the move to Super League?