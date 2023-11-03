Three potential Super League destinations for ex-Wakefield Trinity star Samisoni Langi

WAKEFIELD TRINITY announced the departure of Samisoni Langi this morning after just one year at the club.

Langi, who joined the West Yorkshire side from Catalans Dragons after five years in the south of France, made just 14 appearances for Wakefield.

But, who could snap up the 30-year-old?

Catalans Dragons

It would make perfect sense for Langi to return to the club where he made his name in Super League. With Adam Keighran departing and Matt Ikuvalu’s future uncertain at Catalans, 30-year-old Langi could reunite with Steve McNamara at the Dragons. He made over 100 appearances for the club between 2018 and 2022, helping Catalans lift the Challenge Cup in 2018. The Dragons still have one quota spot remaining, too.

Salford Red Devils

Although Salford do not exactly need centres given the presence of Tim Lafai, Nene Macdonald and Deon Cross, bolstering their squad with Langi wouldn’t do any harm – particularly with Macdonald playing on the wing for PNG in the recent Pacific Championships. The Red Devils currently have two quota spots remaining and 30-year-old Langi could offer Salford another attacking outlet out wide.

St Helens

St Helens need a centre and currently have a quota spot available – would Langi be the man to fill it? The Merseyside club have been linked with Melbourne Storm man Justin Olam, but 30-year-old Langi would be a perfect stop gap for the next few seasons. Saints have done wonders with Konrad Hurrell, who has secured a new lease of life at the Totally Wicked Stadium, whilst Paul Wellens’ side will no longer have Will Hopoate to deputise in the centres.

