Three potential Super League destinations for ex-Wigan Warriors man George Burgess 

GEORGE Burgess is no longer a St George Illawarra Dragons player – that much is true.

The club released this statement yesterday: “The Dragons thank George for his contribution to St George Illawarra and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

After a short spell with the Wigan Warriors in 2021 – where he made eight appearances – Burgess underwent invasive hip surgery before returning to the sport with the Dragons ahead of the 2022 season.

However, could Burgess now return to Super League to one of these three clubs?

Catalans Dragons

With the departure of Sam Kasiano and Gil Dudson, Catalans are a lot lighter up front. The signing of Siosiua Taukeiaho will alleviate some of that, but there still appears room for another big hitter in the Dragons’ pack. With Burgess knowing Catalans head coach Steve McNamara from his time as England boss, the relationship could prove vital if Burgess is set on a move back to Super League. It would also be less of a culture shock than going back home to the UK for the 30-year-old having spent most of his career Down Under.

Leigh Centurions

Leigh boss Adrian Lam knows he will have to get rid of a number of his overseas players given the quota in Super League. Mark Ioane has already departed, but if the Centurions lose any more of their forward power, then the door could well open for Burgess. It would be a major move for Leigh who are determined to stake their claim as a Super League-ready club whilst it would offer Burgess the chance to perhaps go more under the radar than at other top flight sides.

Hull FC

Tony Smith has yet to stamp his authority on the Hull FC squad in terms of signings, though Jake Connor has left the club. That means that Smith will have a bit of contract money to play around with and bringing back Burgess to Super League could be in his thoughts. The likes of Chris Satae and Ligi Sao had field days down the middle in 2022 and Burgess could certainly add to that impact off the bench or as a starter.