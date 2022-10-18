Ex-Castleford Tigers star Rangi Chase and former NRL forward Fuifui Moimoi leave Rochdale

ROCHDALE Hornets have provided the following update on the playing squad ahead of the 2023 season.

The club will operate under a reduced playing budget due to several financial factors affecting the club. Rising operational costs at the Crown Oil Arena, coupled with a significant reduction in central distribution since 2022, form part of the rational for a reduced budget. Income streams such as car parking and stadium merchandising for example have ceased due to a change in position from the landlord. Attendances have also dropped.

However, whilst Head Coach Gary Thornton has received a reduced budget, the club has still reiterated its desire to be competitive and attract quality players. The club’s overall aim is to make the playoffs and push for promotion. Despite some players choosing to move on, the Hornets have recruited over 20 players ready for the 2023 season.

Among those departing are former Castleford Tigers hero Rangi Chase and ex-NRL forward Fuifui Moimoi.

“It’s inevitable that players come and go from squads. I’d like to thank everyone who contributed to our 2022 season, and wish those who are leaving, all the very best in their next ventures,” said Thornton.

“Players will stay or leave for various reasons, and that is their prerogative, but it is important that we cut our cloth accordingly and that we live within our means.

“It’s a challenging time for the club but I know Andy, Steve and the board are working hard to get the best budget available. We have to work with it and recruit as best we can within it.

“This opens up opportunities for young players to come in and grab their chance.

“Although we have retained some quality young talent who were excellent for us last year, and will be even better with another years experience under their belts, our 2023 squad will have a new look about it. Some may not be household names but you need to give them the chance to prove themselves.

“With some additions and a real good pre-season, we will be ready to go come the start of next seasons campaign.

“I’m confident we will build a squad of enthusiastic, talented and capable players and will be very competitive in League 1.

“This is when we need you, our fantastic supporters, more than ever to get behind the club and the team – as you did last year. It really means a lot to me and the players.”

Players set to leave include:

Zac Baker

Gavin Bennion

Paul Brearley (retired)

Ben Calland (retired)

Rangi Chase

Jimmy Connaughton

Ben Forster

Luke Fowden

Cobi Green

Gregg McNally

Fuifui Moimoi

Lewis Sheridan

Rob Worrincy

Re-signings announced to date:

Dan Nixon

Ben Killan

Cole Connolly

Joe Purcell

Harry Swarbrick

AJ Boardman

All loan players and amateur registered players have returned back to their parent clubs.