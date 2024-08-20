Three potential Super League destinations for Parramatta Eels halfback Daejarn Asi

IT was reported towards the back end of last week by The Australian that Parramatta Eels halfback Daejarn Asi would be heading to Super League.

Of course, with a number of Super League sides still having quota spots open for 2025, there will be a number of clubs interested.

But, which three clubs could potentially be in for Asi?

Castleford Tigers

It is imperative that the Tigers invest in a new playmaker for 2025 because at times in 2024, they have looked devoid of ideas going forward. There have been sideways passes, a lack of flair and too much telegraphed play for Castleford this season – and an off-the-cuff style halfback such as Daejarn Asi would go some way to addressing much of the club’s problems. Being just 24 years of age fits in with the Tigers’ new recruitment style of going younger with having a point to prove, plus it would bring an extra competition in the halves.

Leeds Rhinos

Yes, Leeds Rhinos already have Brodie Croft and Matt Frawley in the halves with young Jack Sinfield waiting in the wings, but it’s fair to say that the West Yorkshire side needs more creativity. The link between Daejarn Asi and current Leeds head coach Brad Arthur is there too, with the latter coaching the former in 2023 and 2024. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Rhinos try something new for next season given the lack of success in 2024 and Asi would certainly lay a marker down.

Wakefield Trinity

It’s no surprise that big-spending Wakefield Trinity would be linked with such an asset as Daejarn Asi given their recruitment pull in recent months. Luke Gale is retiring at the end of 2024 whilst Mason Lino continues to be linked with a move away. Huddersfield Giants halfback Olly Russell will join Trinity next season whilst Hull FC star Jake Trueman has also been linked with a Daryl Powell reunion, but there would still be space for Asi.

