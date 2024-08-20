Hull FC boss Simon Grix desperate to avoid finishing bottom of Super League after “embarrassing” Magic Weekend defeat

By STEPHEN IBBETSON

SIMON GRIX says Hull FC must avoid finishing bottom of Super League for “personal pride” after a Magic Weekend defeat that he labelled “embarrassing”.

Hull were beaten by London for the second time this season, meaning the two clubs each have three wins from 22 matches, and the Black and Whites are only currently off the bottom thanks to a superior points difference.

The club has not finished bottom of a league since 1963-64, when by chance they avoided relegation because the two divisions were merged back into one for the following season.

Likewise, they will not be relegated this year due to the introduction of the club-grading system, in which Hull were rated ‘Grade A’ in last year’s indicative scores.

However, interim coach Grix is desperate to see Hull – whose previous worst Super League season yielded five wins, in 1999 – bounce back for the remaining five games of the season to avoid bottom spot.

“It’s importance is personal pride. The wooden spoon is an accolade nobody wants, so of course we don’t want to finish bottom,” he said.

“I do think if we can get the right people on the field and we can get our heads in the right spot, there’s a bit left in it for us in these next five weeks.

“We can get some points, but that will be down to how we feel about going about our work.

“It has been a tough year. We’re going through a tough patch. They don’t last, but they don’t just pass you by either, you’ve got to work your way out of them.

“It’s onto the next one, as always. Turn up tomorrow and get ready to go to work again.”

