Three potential Super League destinations for Salford Red Devils star Elijah Taylor

AS Super League clubs gear themselves up for pre-season, most clubs have already concluded the majority of their transfer business.

For some free agents, however, it can be a nervous time as they attempt to find a club and security for the immediate and long-term future.

One of those is Salford Red Devils forward Elijah Taylor who has taken to Super League like a duck to water in the two seasons that he has been in the UK.

But which three Super League clubs could Taylor sign for?

Wakefield Trinity

The West Yorkshire club currently have a number of quota spots available given the departure of Tinirau Arona, David Fifita, Jacob Miller and Bill Tupou. One of those empty places is set to be taken by former Gold Coast Titans forward Kevin Proctor, but Trinity had been linked with a move for Elijah Taylor earlier in the 2022 season. Could the move now go ahead? It is possible with Wakefield needing experience and Taylor has that in abundance with almost 200 NRL appearances under his belt.

Catalans Dragons

With Catalans boss Steve McNamara hunting new blood following a disappointing end to the 2022 Super League season, the club is set for a overhaul with over ten players already having left the Stade Gilbert Brutus. Two more quota spots are also expected to be made free with the club reportedly telling Josh Drinkwater and Dylan Napa that they can move elsewhere. If true, the Dragons need experience and leadership with Taylor possessing the necessary capacity to take Catalans to the level of 2021 when they secured the League Leaders’ Shield.

Warrington Wolves

The Wolves have one quota spot remaining to fill for 2023 following the exit of Jason Clark. And with the plethora of forwards having left the club including Clark, Robbie Mulhern, Matt Davis, Jacob Gannon and Oliver Holmes, head coach Daryl Powell may look into the market for another back-rower. Though Taylor’s age – he is 32 – may be a potential stumbling block given the number of signings already over 30 – Sam Kasiano, Gil Dudson, Paul Vaughan and Josh McGuire are all 30 plus – Taylor has shown in the past two seasons that he has what it takes to be a consistent Super League player.