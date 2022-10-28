Ex-Bradford, Wakefield and Huddersfield man Aaron Murphy finds new club

FORMER Huddersfield Giants, Wakefield Trinity and Bradford Bulls forward Aaron Murphy has found a new club.

That club is Championship side Sheffield Eagles with Murphy joining the club after departing Bradford Bulls in the off-season.

Capable of playing in the centres as well as the back-row, the ex-Huddersfield man will be a key addition to Mark Aston’s growing squad and has signed a two-year deal.

“I was very keen to get Aaron through the door once I knew the opportunity was there,” said Director of Rugby Mark Aston.

“If every player in our squad puts in a 8/10 performance every week then we won’t be far off where we want to be. I know we’ll get that from Aaron.

“His experience in the Championship and at Super League level is certainly an advantage for ourselves.

“To have him here for two years means he can really stake his claim and lay down a marker for those youngsters coming through.”

Murphy cannot wait to get started after speaking with Mark Aston: “I spoke to Tubbs and I like the direction in which the club is going,”

“We have got a good squad together and there will be plenty of competition for places, which keeps everyone on their toes.

“It’s certainly a place I want to be and I’m looking forward to getting started.”